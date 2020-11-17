AuburnSports - A test for the Tigers’ depth

“We talked about the key to this season, or one of the keys, is dealing with adversity. And there's going to be different kinds of adversity we've ever faced,” Malzahn said.

Both issues have never been more relevant as No. 23 Auburn prepares to host Tennessee after a three-week layoff and with a shortened roster due to a COVID outbreak

AUBURN | Since way back in the spring right after the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown, Gus Malzahn consistently talked about the importance of building depth and handling adversity.

The Tigers were without approximately 20 players last week, which included 10 positive tests and about the same number of contacts according to Malzahn. Some of those players will return this week but Malzahn hasn’t divulged how many will be out for the game or what positions will be affected the most.

He’s hoping those details remain a secret until shortly before kickoff.

“It’s kind of, ‘next man up.’ Everybody has to be ready to go in this kind of climate,” Malzahn said. “The big thing for us is we’re just excited we’re going to be able to play this week at this point. We’re ready to get back on the field.”

The time off has allowed a couple of injured players, safety Jamien Sherwood and wide receiver Shedrick Jackson, to return. Both are expected to practice Tuesday afternoon.

It’s also given extra time for true freshmen Brandon Frazier and Jay Hardy to get more reps after they returned from injuries a couple of weeks ago. Frazier could make an immediate impact at tight end while Hardy could earn some more plays at defensive tackle, given the veterans a little rest.

“Jay Hardy's an athlete. Still learning the college game and everything,” Malzahn said. “Then of course, Brandon, you know, he's got really good ball skills and is savvy. Like I said, both of them are really talented. Both of them are going to be really good players if they continue to work.”

Auburn is scheduled to host the Volunteers Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.