AuburnSports - A test at Round Rock

AUBURN | After sailing through the first week of the season undefeated and out-scoring its opponents 73-7, No. 17 Auburn is expected to face its first big test of the season this weekend. Three of them to be exact as the Tigers travel to Texas for the Round Rock Classic where they’ll take on Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas A&M. “I think we’re all ready to get out there and experience another piece of dirt,” said infielder Brody Moore, who is hitting .500 with nine RBI. “I think we’re all really ready to just go out there and play somebody that is, you know, like a contender. I think we’re all just going to go out there and play to the best of our ability.”

Bryson Ware (8) is hitting .429 with two home runs and a team-best 11 RBI. (Shanna Lockwood/Auburn athletics)

The trip will mark Auburn’s first game away from Plainsman Park since playing in the 2019 College World Series nearly 21 months ago. “It’ll be fun to get on the road again and travel again and be together again,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “That will be an experience we can bank from these three games to carry forward as we get into conference play.” Oklahoma is off to a 2-2 start, splitting a two-game series with Omaha, losing to Stephen F. Austin 9-5 Tuesday and beating UT Arlington 7-1 Wednesday. Baylor is 1-2, losing a three-game series to UT Rio Grande Valley. Texas A&M is 2-3 losing 2 of 3 to Xavier, losing 6-5 to Abilene Christian 6-5 Tuesday and beating Tarleton State 8-7 Wednesday. Auburn swept Presbyterian in a three-game series last weekend and Alabama A&M in a two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday. Outfielder Josh Hall leads AU with a .692 average. He’s one of eight players batting .333 or better including six over .400. The Tigers’ pitching staff has a 1.02 team ERA including a bullpen that’s allowed just one run in 22.0 innings. Thompson will likely go with the same rotation from the opening weekend with Cody Greenhill Friday, Richard Fitts Saturday and Mason Barnett Sunday. Game three will be TBA, however, in case Mason is needed out of the bullpen in the first two games. “Greenhill is getting ready for Oklahoma. Fitts is getting ready for Baylor,” Thompson said. “It looks like Baylor has been scoring some runs. And then A&M is a West foe that we’ve played a ton. They’ve gotten off to a slow start but I think we all know the skill and and talent that Texas A&M has. They were definitely picked ahead of us.”

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN OPPONENT FRI Sr. RH Cody Greenhill (1-0, 3.60) So. RH Wyatt Olds (0-0, 2.25) SAT Jr. RH Richard Fitts (0-0, 1.80) Jr. LH Tyler Thomas (0-0, 3.00) SUN TBA RFr. LH Jonathan Childress (0-0, 0.00)