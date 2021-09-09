A 'solid' start for Auburn's o-line

In the season opener the group showcased some of the improvements it's made.

The offensive line was heavily critiqued during the 2020 season and was one of the biggest question marks heading into this season.

Where Auburn struggled mightily last year — in protecting the quarterback — was actually where the Auburn offensive line graded out the highest against Akron according to PFF. From the first five offensive linemen, only Brodarious Hamm graded higher as a run blocker than a pass blocker.

"I thought our offensive line was solid," Bryan Harsin said. "In the run game they did what they were supposed to do. They double-teamed to the right linebackers. I think we got movement on the d-line, so there was some opportunity for the running backs to press the line of scrimmage and get a chance to find that cut lane. We protected well for the quarterback, so I thought we did a good job in those areas."

Being able to give Bo Nix time and protect the quarterback was something that the group took pride in after the game.

“It felt pretty good," Hamm said. "We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We just have to keep preparing every day to get better. It felt good, but we still have a long season ahead of us.”

While they were happy with the results, they also know that they've got to keep improving in areas where they struggled.

“I feel like the biggest things we need to improve on are the little things — communication," Hamm said.

The offensive line still hasn't solidified a starting five with co-starters listed at both guard spots. Though, Keiondre Jones and Brandon Council appear to have the upper hand at right and left guard, respectively.

Auburn's offensive line will get its second chance to continue to improve in a game atmosphere on Saturday when they play Alabama State at 11 a.m. CT. The game is available on SEC Network.