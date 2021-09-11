A record-setting performance for Jarquez Hunter

With the third quarter winding down, Hunter broke off a 94-yard touchdown run. The run is the longest in Auburn football history with a 92-yard touchdown run in 1936 being the previous record.

It took just two games for running back Jarquez Hunter to etch his name into the history books at Auburn.

"At first I was going to the right and then I seen just a great cutback and I took it and then I was gone for the run," Hunter said. "And then I didn’t know if anybody was close to me so I just ran as fast as I can."

Before Hunter went onto the field for his 94-yard touchdown, the coaches told him it was going to be his final drive of the game. He knew he had to capitalize on it.

"I was very excited that I scored because that was going to be my last drive so I had to get that one," Hunter said with a smile.

Hunter finished the game with eight carries for 147 yards and a touchdown. That performance comes after going for 110 yards and a touchdown on nine carries against Akron.

The freshman back was the recipient of the game ball for his performance on Saturday.

"What I love about Jarquez is, you know, even in that moment in the locker room, he appreciates it," Bryan Harsin said. "His teammates appreciate him. He's a pretty humble guy, and I think for him it's just a matter of, how do I continue to keep getting better? Because I think he really likes being out there on the field, and I know he loves the game of football. So you can feel that from him."

Despite being a record-breaking back in the state of Mississippi, Hunter was just a 3-star and not very heavily recruited. The old Auburn staff was in the mix for Hunter, and with Cadillac Williams staying on staff, they pounced on him and landed a commitment on signing day in February.

Since joining the program Hunter has received heavy praise for his work ethic and abilities. Some of which, Harsin thinks Hunter can continue to improve upon.

"But Jarquez, he's going to keep getting better," Harsin said. "I think these two games he's had a chance to play in gave him really valuable experience."