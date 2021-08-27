A quiet Nehemiah Pritchett ready to make a 'loud' impact

"He's a real quiet guy. He doesn't really say much, but when he goes out there he plays it loud, you know what I mean?" Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten said. "What I mean by that is, he plays with extreme confidence. Obviously, he's a very fast guy, great technique."

Nehemiah Pritchett isn't a talker. Quietly, he's worked his way up from a low 3-star safety in the class of 2019 to being not only one of Auburn's top corners, but a top corner in the conference.

With the addition of Dreshun Miller, Ro Torrence and a fully healthy Jaylin Simpson, Pritchett's moved around a little bit. In the spring, Auburn experimented with the idea of playing him at nickel.

"He can do it all," Wooten said. "He's able to play inside, outside. He's able to do a lot of different things, so just a great player, man. I'm excited to see what he does this season."

Though, Pritchett says he's spent most of fall camp working at cornerback.

According to CFBFilmRoom, Pritchett was the top corner in the SEC allowing just 2.9 yards per target while in coverage. Pritchett's 2.9-yard average is good for the best in SEC play since 2016.

Miller was one of the top cornerback transfers in the country out of West Virginia and Simpson was named SEC Freshman of the Week against Kentucky last year before injuries derailed his season, but so far, Pritchett has been able to stave off both of them and received the first team snaps.

Owen Pappoe was in the class of 2019 with Pritchett, and has seen him grow as a person and a player during his time at Auburn.

"Just seeing him come out of his shell has been really good," Pappoe said. "He plays corner. He’s also been able to get some work in at nickel, too. Really a versatile player. He’s one of the fastest dudes on the team, too. Very athletic. He’s even back there doing some stuff on kick returns, returning kicks. Just seeing him grow, you know, coming out of his shell is exciting to see and I can tell he’s going to have a huge impact for us this year."

But even as he surges up, he's still just that quiet guy that came to Auburn in 2019.

"He’s a man of few words, but he’s a good dude," Pappoe said.