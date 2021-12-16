A quarterback or two for the future

“Yeah, well, that remains to be seen. Obviously things have changed in that room,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin during a press conference Wednesday that was focused on the 16 Class of 2022 signees.

After three-year starter Bo Nix opted for the transfer portal Monday, the Tigers will likely enter the transfer market for a quarterback of their own.

AUBURN | Auburn signed one quarterback Wednesday, but there could be a need for another.

Of course, the Tigers did add a new quarterback to the fold with the signing of 3-star Holden Geriner, who had remained committed since last February.

Geriner just wrapped up a spectacular senior season in which he led Benedictine Military to the Georgia Class 4A state championship completing 24 of 30 for 397 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Columbus-Carver in the title game.

He finished his senior season with 3,377 yards passing, 36 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Geriner threw for 7,560 yards and 75 touchdowns during his three years as a starter.

“First of all, he played his best game in the state championship and won,” said Harsin. “But go all the way back to when he committed to us and chose Auburn as his school of choice. All he's done from that point on is gotten better. Every single game, every time I've seen him, he's just been on this steady climb of just improving and getting better.

“And you can see it; not just physically. Physically, he's gotten better; his understanding of the game has improved; his leadership has gotten better. He's had a chance to come to multiple games and be in this environment and watch our team play. I think he's got a presence about him. He's got a wonderful family. I think there's a strong relationship there and a lot of trust.”

Geriner is one of eight Auburn signees set to graduate high school early and enroll at AU for spring semester, which begins Jan. 12.

“I can't wait to get the eight guys here -- the early enrollees -- to help keep developing the other guys that are going to be a part of this. They're going to show up ready, and we're going to have a great group of players who are going to be the future of Auburn football,” said Harsin.