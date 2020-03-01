“The unselfishness, I saw more team stuff, sac flies. Our guys were giving up at-bats for us to score runs,” Thompson said. “We generated offense instead of just individually not being connected. I saw that this week and it has to continue to be a quality team.”

Auburn’s fifth-year head coach wanted to see his team play with more of an edge coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of UCF last weekend. Five games and five wins later, he got it.

The 20th-ranked Tigers finished off a three-game sweep of Wright State with a 6-0 win Sunday to improve to 10-3 on the season.

The Raiders aren’t the same caliber of opponent as UCF, but they opened their season being out-scored 20-9 in three losses at No. 9 Mississippi State before beating No. 1 Louisville 10-3.

Auburn out-scored WSU 33-8. In five games this week, AU scored 55 runs.

“Those practices leading up to those midweeks and this weekend were pretty intense,” senior Matt Scheffler said. “We knew we had to lock in to win these past five to get us back on track.”

Scheffler paced AU at the plate Sunday with a bases-loaded triple in the first to drive in three and a two-out RBI-single in the fifth. He finished 2 of 2 with two runs scored and career-high four RBI. Rankin Woley was 2 of 4 with one RBI.

Bailey Horn (2-1) earned the win, throwing 5.0 shutout innings. He struck out seven and allowed six hits and two walks. Three AU relievers combined to finish the game without allowing a hit. Richard Fitts threw 2.1 innings with three strikeouts, Hayden Mullins 0.2 with one strikeout and Mason Barnett closed it out with two strikeouts in the ninth.

AU pitchers have struck out 10 or more batters in each of the first 13 games.

“Just our mentality,” said Scheffler of the biggest difference from last week. “Last weekend, after a good weekend against UIC we kinda settled in a little bit, got a little bit too comfortable and it showed that weekend. But we came out hungry these midweeks and this weekend.”

Auburn hosts Samford Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT and Chicago State for a three-game series next weekend.