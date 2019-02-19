“I was a mother’s boy, so I mean, everything I did, I did it for my mom. Now, no matter what, now that she’s gone, I’m still going to do that. I’m still going to have that house right beside me. We’re going to have all that. I’m just going to make sure I did everything I said I was going to do.”

“The promise was that she wouldn’t have to stress no more; she would never have to worry about money ever again in her life, she would not have to go to work, she would have everything taken care of, she would have a house right beside me,” Davidson said.

AUBURN | Cynthia Carter passed away four years ago but the promise Marlon Davidson made to his mother in the 7th grade still stands. And it’s the most important reason he elected to return for his senior season at Auburn.

One of the biggest steps Davidson hopes to take this year is to finish his degree.

“Just coming back, I’m trying to reach every goal that I can,” Davidson said. “I’m trying to make sure I fulfill a promise I made in the seventh grade to my mother, just making sure I do everything right, and of course finish school.”

It was Davidson’s older brother, former Auburn defensive lineman and current Assistant Director of Player Development Kenneth Carter, that stepped up following the loss of his mother.

“Kenny’s my mother, my brother, my father—I mean, Kenny, he took on a lot,” Davidson said. “We bumped heads a lot. I never tell him enough that I appreciate him for everything he does for me. He filled some shoes that nobody at his age could have, and I appreciate everything he’s done for me.”

Davidson joined senior Derrick Brown and fourth-year junior Nick Coe in electing to pass on this spring’s NFL Draft and return to give Auburn one of the nation’s most talented and experienced defensive lines.

“I mean, I’m going to dominate. It’s just simple as that — domination,” Davidson said. “We got Derrick back, we got Nick, and you seen what we could have did last year. Just think about the next step we’re going to take.”

Davidson has a good idea of exactly what he needs to do to take that next step on the field.

“Finish plays,” he said. “Go back through the film—people really don’t see it, but you look at the film, and I missed 12 sacks this year. I could’ve been one of the best in the league. I did that. I got to be better, so this year is going to be that: finishing the big plays.”

With his determination to finish plays comes a renewed enthusiasm for practice, something that’s been lacking at times over the previous three years.

“If I go in practice how I’m going in now, how I’m taking every step now, it’s going to be different,” Davidson said. “I’m going to finish the big plays. I’m going to do that. Coach G always says, ‘take every rep like it’s your last.’ I feel like I didn’t do that last year because of the injuries. But this year is different, and it’s going to be different because it’s my last ride. I’m going to make stressing count.”

And his goals for his last ride at Auburn are simple.

“I don’t have individual goals. Of course, I want to be the best version of me, but I mean, collectively—I just want to win. Just win,” he said. “Winning means a lot. As long as you win, all the goals will come. All the individual accolades, team accolades, they’re going to come with just winning.”