A name game for Thurman
Jelani Thurman isn't a high-maintenance visitor.The Class of 2023 tight end from Fairburn, Ga., just wants to feel like he belongs. He wants to feel familiar to the people around him.An in that sen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news