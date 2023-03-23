AUBURN | A’Mon Lane never wavered on his Auburn commitment through the coaching change. Now, he’s building relationships with the new staff. And it’s going quite well. The standout defensive back from Moody (Ala.) High was in Auburn Friday for an unofficial visit. He was able to attend a team meeting and then watch the Tigers practice including a situational scrimmage.

Lane remains firmly committed to Auburn. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“Auburn is in good hands. Coach (Hugh) Freeze is kicking up some heat with the offense and the defense is looking really good,” said Lane. “ “It was phenomenal. Once again, Coach Freeze is the man. He’s got some good coaches on his staff. I think Auburn’s going to be back up.” Lane spent a lot of time with new secondary coach Wesley McGriff, who is responsible for the cornerbacks. Lane expects to play nickel or corner, or both at AU. “That’s my dog. One of my favorite coaches. We’ve built a good relationship,” said Lane. “He’s ready for me to come in. He said I could play right now.”