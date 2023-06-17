AUBURN | What A’Mon Lane started, Auburn’s coaches are really starting to build on. Lane, who became the Tigers’ first commitment in the 2024 class in July of 2022, was excited to see AU make three more standout additions over the past few days. “Eight commits now. That’s awesome,” said Lane. “It started off I was the only one and now I’ve got seven guys to back me up. DBU is looking strong. We’re waiting on one more DB.”

Lane has been committed to Auburn for nearly a year. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Auburn’s latest additions are 3-star slot receiver Bryce Cain from Baker in Mobile, Ala., 4-star defensive back Kensley Faustin from Naples (Fla.) High and 4-star outside linebacker Joseph Phillips from Booker T. Washington in Tuskegee, Ala. “Kensley is a dawg. That’s all I got to say. Dawg,” said Lane. “And we need them on our side of the ball. I’m just excited to come in and turn the program back to what it was." Lane and Faustin join 4-star cornerback Jayden Lewis from Anniston (Ala.) High to give the Tigers three early defensive back commitments. Some of AU’s remaining top targets include 4-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford from Parkview in Kilburn, Ga., who officially visited last weekend, 5-star safety KJ Bolden from Buford (Ga.) High, who plans to officially visit AU this fall, and 4-star Jalewis Solomon from Schley County in Ellaville, Ga., who camped at AU Thursday.