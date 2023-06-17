Lane: ‘DBU is looking strong’
AUBURN | What A’Mon Lane started, Auburn’s coaches are really starting to build on.
Lane, who became the Tigers’ first commitment in the 2024 class in July of 2022, was excited to see AU make three more standout additions over the past few days.
“Eight commits now. That’s awesome,” said Lane. “It started off I was the only one and now I’ve got seven guys to back me up. DBU is looking strong. We’re waiting on one more DB.”
Auburn’s latest additions are 3-star slot receiver Bryce Cain from Baker in Mobile, Ala., 4-star defensive back Kensley Faustin from Naples (Fla.) High and 4-star outside linebacker Joseph Phillips from Booker T. Washington in Tuskegee, Ala.
“Kensley is a dawg. That’s all I got to say. Dawg,” said Lane. “And we need them on our side of the ball. I’m just excited to come in and turn the program back to what it was."
Lane and Faustin join 4-star cornerback Jayden Lewis from Anniston (Ala.) High to give the Tigers three early defensive back commitments.
Some of AU’s remaining top targets include 4-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford from Parkview in Kilburn, Ga., who officially visited last weekend, 5-star safety KJ Bolden from Buford (Ga.) High, who plans to officially visit AU this fall, and 4-star Jalewis Solomon from Schley County in Ellaville, Ga., who camped at AU Thursday.
Lane attended the same camp as Solomon, but his Moody Blue Devils were knocked out in the semifinals by Veterans High School in Kathleen, Ga., which beat Solomon’s Schley County in the finals.
“It was just fun,” said Lane of AU’s camp. “Different team this year, different guys. We lost a lot of older guys. We’ve got a young team. I feel like we came down here and competed, but we didn’t finish. We gave it all we had. We’ve just got to keep working.
“It’s all about communication on defense. Can we communicate and count on each other in tough situations? I think in some situations we stepped up to the plate and some situations we didn’t. We’ve still got a lot of opportunities to come back and work on that and be prepared for the season.”
Next up for Lane and his teammates is the Georgia Tech 7-on-7 camp Tuesday. He plans to be back to Auburn plenty more times over the rest of the summer and fall. He will officially visit AU in December.