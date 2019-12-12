The Flames have a tough upcoming schedule starting with a road trip to a 6-2 Commodore team led by reigning SEC Player of the Week Saben Lee, who scored 25 points in a win over Buffalo. Liberty then has to play on back-to-back nights in the DC Holiday Hoops Fest tournament before a trip to LSU and a home date with Florida Gulf Coast. The Flames have played the 350th toughest schedule according to KenPom.

NEXT FIVE GAMES : at Vanderbilt 12/14, Towson 12/20, Akron or Tulane 12/21, at LSU 12.29, at FGCU 1/2

AUBURN | It doesn’t come with a trophy to hold high or a banner to hang, but No. 12 Auburn is one of five undefeated teams left in college basketball. Below is a look at the upcoming schedule for the Tigers and the remaining unbeaten teams and which one has the best chance to be the last one standing.

NO. 25 SAN DIEGO STATE (10-0)

NEXT FIVE GAMES: San Diego Christian 12/18, vs. Utah 12/21, Cal Poly 12/28, Fresno State 1/1, at Utah State 1/4

The Aztecs have a fairly tough schedule starting with a matchup against a 7-2 Utah team in the Hall of Fame Classic. Utah State is 10-1 including a win over LSU and just fell out of the top 25. SDCU, Cal Poly and Fresno State all have losing records, however, so if SDSU can get past Utah on the 21st, there’s a good chance they’ll be undefeated going into January. San Diego State’s best win this season is over Iowa in the championship game of the Las Vegas Invitational. The Aztecs have played the 211th toughest schedule according to KenPom.

CHANCES OF WINNING NEXT FIVE: There’s a decent chance.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE (9-0)

NEXT FIVE GAMES: at Minnesota 12/15, SE Missouri State 12/17, vs. No. 8 Kentucky 12/21, vs. West Virginia 12/29, Wisconsin 1/3

The Buckeyes have by far the toughest next five games of the final five, but they’re also one of the best teams in the group with wins over Cincinnati, Villanova, North Carolina and Penn State. If they can start 14-0, they would certainly deserve to be ranked No. 1. Minnesota and SEMU have losing records, but UK and WVU are both 7-1 and the Badgers are 5-4 with four tough road losses. Ohio State has played the 182nd toughest schedule according to KenPom.

CHANCES OF REMAINING UNDEFEATED: Don’t rule it out.

DUQUESNE (8-0)

NEXT FIVE GAMES: at Radford 12/14, vs. Austin Peay 12/21, vs. UAB 12/22, vs. Marshall 12/29, Saint Louis 1/2

The only opponent with a winning record in the Dukes next five games is 8-1 Saint Louis. With four consecutive games on the road, however, it might be tough for Duquesne to go into that Saint Louis game undefeated. The Dukes do have some solid wins over FGCU, Valparaiso, Seton Hall and Boston College, but are only credited for playing the 328th toughest schedule according to KenPom.

CHANCES OF WINNING NEXT FIVE: Probably not.

NO. 12 AUBURN (8-0)

NEXT FIVE GAMES: vs. Saint Louis 12/14, N.C. State 12/19, Lehigh 12/21, Lipscomb 12/29, at Mississippi State 1/4

Lehigh and Lipscomb have losing records but the Tigers’ remaining three opponents are a combined 21-5 and Auburn has won just two of its last 16 games in Starkville. Auburn has played a pretty competitive schedule including road wins over South Alabama, New Mexico and Richmond. The Tigers have played the 89th toughest schedule according to KenPom.

CHANCES OF WINNING NEXT FIVE: Going to be tough.