AUBURN | The crowd roared. The players leaped into the stands. Cadillac Williams ran around joyfully waving his towel. All was finally right in Auburn’s world. The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 13-10 Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak and give Williams a win in his first home game as interim coach.

Williams congratulates Jarquez Hunter as he comes off the field. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

“This place is special,” said Williams, the first African American to serve as AU’s head football coach. “And to see the support from the fans, like, they put a battery in my back and they energized me.” The emotions ran high all day, especially during a pre-game Tiger Walk packed with Auburn supporters at least five-deep on both sides of Donahue Drive. “Man, Tiger Walk was, like, deep. It was hard to walk through,” said defensive lineman Colby Wooden. “But, you know, we knew it was going to be that type of environment with 'Lac returning for his first game. We knew it was gonna be jam-packed. “And I loved it. I loved seeing those faces, all those kids, all those moms smiling, happy. It's just a great feeling.”