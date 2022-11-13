A joyful night in Jordan-Hare
AUBURN | The crowd roared. The players leaped into the stands. Cadillac Williams ran around joyfully waving his towel.
All was finally right in Auburn’s world.
The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 13-10 Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak and give Williams a win in his first home game as interim coach.
“This place is special,” said Williams, the first African American to serve as AU’s head football coach. “And to see the support from the fans, like, they put a battery in my back and they energized me.”
The emotions ran high all day, especially during a pre-game Tiger Walk packed with Auburn supporters at least five-deep on both sides of Donahue Drive.
“Man, Tiger Walk was, like, deep. It was hard to walk through,” said defensive lineman Colby Wooden. “But, you know, we knew it was going to be that type of environment with 'Lac returning for his first game. We knew it was gonna be jam-packed.
“And I loved it. I loved seeing those faces, all those kids, all those moms smiling, happy. It's just a great feeling.”
A sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium certainly played its part during the game, helping the Tigers’ win a defensive battle. It was Wooden that made the play of the game with his strip sack in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal and the winning margin.
In the end, Cadillac was showered with gatorade, celebrating the big win with his family, AU’s coaches and players and all the fans that remained to celebrate with them.
“When coach had gotten the job, the building changed and the energy has started to feel more like Auburn. I was missing that a little bit. I'm really happy to that feeling back because our performance was better and Auburn deserves nothing but the best,” said running back Tank Bigsby.
Auburn, 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC, hosts Western Kentucky next Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.