A half to forget

"If you look at our percentages, our numbers in the league, defensively and rebounding and blocked shots and steals and pretty good in field goal percentage, assist-turnover ratio. We have great numbers. Our three point field goal percentage is very low," said AU coach Bruce Pearl.

The top-seeded Tigers shot an abysmal .162 and made just 3 of 20 3-pointers in the first half of Friday’s 67-62 loss to No. 8 seed Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

"Doesn't take a rocket scientist ... they kind of backed off, packed it in, made it really difficult for us to get to the rim or to get it inside because of -- and the only way you change that is by making a couple of shots. We'll see more of that."

The poor shooting continued into the second half as AU made just 5 of 13 field goals and 1 of 4 3-pointers through the first 10 minutes, with the Aggies building a 20-point lead.

The Tigers finally got it going over the final 10 minutes making 10 of 19 from the floor and 5 of 12 from beyond the arc. AU cut the lead to four points with 37 second left but TAMU made 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch to seal the win and advance to the semifinals.

AU struggled at the guard position. K.D. Johnson was held scoreless for the first time this season going 0 of 14 from the floor including 0 of 6 3-pointers and Zep Jasper was 2 of 8 with seven points.

"I'm 100% sure he will be able to bounce back. Just an off shooting night," said Jabari Smith, who led AU with 17 points, but made just 5 of 16 from the floor, his worst shooting performance since going 2 of 15 at Missouri Jan. 25.

"I know how good he is. I know he going to get back in the gym and just get back to him making shots, getting downhill, finishing, making plays. So I'm not worried at all. He will be good."

Wendell Green was 1 of 7 before making 4 of 5 3-pointers over the final seven minutes of the game to help spark an 18-4 run.

"We were penetrating, making plays for each other. I feel like we shared the ball unselfishly. We trusted each other," said Green. "We just didn't hit shots in the first half or the whole game really. They were collapsing, and we just got to hit open shots."

AU finished the game shooting .304 from the floor, the second-worst shooting performance of the season after shooting .300 at Mizzou.

Selection Sunday for NCAA Tournament will be televised on CBS at 5 p.m. CT.