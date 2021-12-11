A 'dream come true' for Wes Flanigan

"I'm so proud that Coach Pearl gave me an opportunity to lead our team today," Flanigan said. "Obviously, preparing for that moment, hopefully at some point I get another opportunity. But if I don't, man, I can always say that I'm the winningest coach, percentage-wise, in Auburn history because I'm 1-0 right now. So if I never coach another game again, I can at least take that to the grave with me."

Now, after acting as head coach for Saturday's game he'll down as the winningest coach in Auburn history. Kind of.

Wes Flanigan is already in the history books at Auburn from his playing days as the team's starting point guard from 1993-'97.

Behind Flanigan, Auburn cruised to a 99-68 win over Nebraska. Because Flanigan had the scout for the game, he was given the head coach duties while Bruce Pearl sits out his two-game suspension.

"As far as getting the opportunity to coach, man, it was a dream come true," Flanigan said. "I’ve always, when I got done playing here, wanted to come back and be the head coach at Auburn, and I got it for one game. So it was a blessing, man. It was a blessing. Obviously, the circumstances is not what we really wanted but it was definitely a blessing. I had a ball, man."

Flanigan was previously a head coach at Little Rock for two seasons after Chris Bead departed for Texas Tech. Flanigan was fired after the 2018 season. Pearl quickly snatched him up and brought him in as an assistant coach.

While it didn't happen how Flanigan or the players would've liked, they were still excited to go out and get a win for Flanigan.

"I mean, it's great, you know, just seeing the success of someone else," Wendell Green said. "He played at Auburn. It was his first time being the head coach at Auburn. You know, he was joking, saying he was 1-0, you know what I'm saying? But it's just great to see somebody else be happy. And he let us play just like BP would. It really didn't feel no different, so it was great."

Steven Pearl will act as head coach for Tuesday's game against North Alabama after being in charge of that scout.

"I think we've got the best staff in the country," Flanigan said