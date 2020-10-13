AuburnSports - A 'dream come true' for Lester

“I’ve actually dreamed about it the last three nights, which is kind of weird. So when it happened today, I just praised God for it and am just super blessed to be in that position,” Lester said after the game. “I’ve worked my butt off my whole life just to get to this point, to play at Auburn. To have a play like that, it’s just a dream come true.”

The junior dove to the ground to recover the ball in the end zone for his first-career touchdown.

As Barton Lester saw Jordyn Peters block Arkansas’ punt in the first quarter, the walk-on linebacker saw one of his lifelong dreams coming true in front of his eyes. And he grabbed it.

Lester’s journey to Auburn was a non-traditional one.

Originally from Montgomery, Alabama, Lester originally started his college career at the Air Force Academy where he redshirted in 2017 and played in 2018.

After two season’s at the Academy, Lester decided to move on, which led him back to Auburn.

“I just decided it really wasn’t for me. I love all the guys there, but it just wasn’t for me,” Lester said. “I went in the transfer [portal] and had a couple offers from smaller schools but I knew I always wanted to play at Auburn and that was my dream and I had my opportunity to walk-on here and I felt like I was good enough to make some contributions.”

Lester was forced to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but amidst the pandemic and lack of spring practice, the junior was able to carve out a role on the roster this season.

Head coach Gus Malzahn, who was a walk-on wide receiver at Arkansas from 1984-’85, has been impressed with Lester this season.

“You know, what has really stood out to me about him is just that he does anything we ask him to do — whether it's scout team special teams, scout team defense,” Malzahn said. “And he's got a skill set, too. He was a little banged up earlier in the year, and he came through it. He's a guy that can really help us, we feel like, moving forward on special teams. So we're real pleased with Lester right now.””

As the season rolls on, the walk-on will continue to be looking to make big plays for the school he’s always desired to play for.

“ I just praise the Lord I was able to get a role this year and just be in that position,” Lester said. “Make a big play in a big SEC game. Just very excited and thank the Lord for that.”



