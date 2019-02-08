AUBURN | Gus Malzahn is taking a different approach this spring.

Auburn’s spring practices will begin later and be more condensed than the past six under Malzahn. They’ve previously started before spring break -- often in February -- and only took place three times per week.



This year, the first of 15 workouts will begin March 18.

“We’re going to go Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, which, in the past, we went Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday since I’ve been here,” Malzahn explained. “But it gives us a little bit more time as coaches. And then it gives our guys two more weeks to train, which I think is very important with their development.



“Strategically, the way that we practice, Fridays will be set up a little bit more drill-specific, and then of course Saturdays are always our scrimmage days. Really, I’m looking forward to the changeup in the spring practice schedule.”



This year’s 15 spring practices will include the nine early enrollees other than tight end Luke Deal, who is recovering from knee surgery. Junior defensive end Big Kat Bryant could also miss a portion of spring with a shoulder injury.



“He had a shoulder procedure, it's minor. We expect him to be back pretty quick, and possibly even back for the start of spring practice,” Malzahn said.



Spring will conclude with the A-Day game April 13 at 3 p.m. CT in Jordan-Hare Stadium.



“I know our guys are kind of excited about getting it going, and getting it started,” Malzahn said. “So I think there's lot of excitement, as far as that goes. Like I said, I know for our coaches, because we've been recruiting and we'll continue to recruit 2020-21, and it will give us enough time to really prep. And then when you go spring break and you come back and get it started.”

