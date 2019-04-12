Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-12 21:35:34 -0500') }} football Edit

A-Day Visitors: Top recruits to attend spring game

T2ph3rdx0s9uzjp3ztol
Rivals.com
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Several of Auburn’s top targets have visited this spring. Several more will visit for A-Day.At least three dozen recruits are expected to be inside Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday afternoon f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}