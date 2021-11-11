A conversation with Mike Leach

AUBURN | There are a few things you get to know about Mike Leach the more time you spend around him, one being that the further away from football the question, the longer his answer will be. Sure, the Mississippi State coach will give you information on how well his quarterback Will Rogers is playing, but ask him about growing up in Cody, Wyo., and he will delight you with 15 minutes of stories and anecdotes about his childhood. So, when I spoke with Leach on Wednesday night, I used it as a chance to learn about his team, who is standing out to him on both offense and defense and how his second year in Starkville is going. But, per usual, it was the off-the-gridiron questions when Leach was at his best. With that said, here's my conversation with Leach in which we talk about Mississippi State football, what he's seen from this year's Auburn team, changes he would make to college football and why he loves the hit TV show "Yellowstone."

Mike Leach calls in a play for Mississippi State's offense. (Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports)

On the improvement of quarterback Will Rogers LEACH: I think the players around him have gotten more efficient. I think that our line has gotten a little better. We're still a work in progress. Receivers have gotten better. Plus, he's getting familiar with them. I think that all those things, plus he himself individually, he's gotten better too. He's completing 75 percent of his passes. How important is that in your system when you throw the ball 50 or more times a game? LEACH: No, it's really important. Plus, he's had some pressure, so he has done a pretty good job of taking care of the ball, taking what he gets, that type of thing. On the emergence of Cal transfer wide receiver Makai Polk LEACH: Well, first of all, he is older. Our team's full of freshmen and sophomores. He's older. So I think that's helpful. The other thing is he's caught an awful lot of balls, not as much at Cal, but he's got the college experience there, but he was in all the passing leagues and stuff that went all over the state of California, which does nothing but help you. Auburn's defense is prone to giving up a lot of yards... LEACH: Well, I hope so. And you have faced a Derek Mason-led defense three times. What does he do well as a coordinator? LEACH: Well, I think they're coached well. I think one thing he does is he does a real good job of giving their defense an identity and then sticking with it. I think a lot of guys can get easily distracted and try to do too much. And that's not his deal, and I think it helps him. Who is an offensive player that doesn't get enough credit for Mississippi State? LEACH: Well, I think in part of it, it's because he's emerging as we speak, (wide receiver) Christian Ford, and then of course, probably, one of our most consistent players is (wide receiver) Austin Williams. Who on the Mississippi State defense has impressed you this season? LEACH: That's tough to say. I mean, there's a lot of good ones. Tyrus Wheat (linebacker) does a lot of good stuff. So you keep stating that you still have a young team… LEACH: Uh-huh. Crazy. Shoot, we're going to have 79 scholarships right now. Is that right? LEACH: Yeah. I don't know the number, but Kentucky and Arkansas had like 96 or something. But you guys have won some big games. So, how important is it that the players on your roster have bought into your system in Year 2? LEACH: I think we bought in. We practiced with good energy. We're a kind of an eager, hard-working group. The biggest thing is it's a combination of enthusiasm, trying to gain experience.

Will Rogers throws a pass against Alabama. (Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports)