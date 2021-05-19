A challenging start for Williams

“We targeted him as one of the best special teams players for receivers,” Paton said. “He’s like a piece of clay. He’s really talented. He’s big. He can run. As a receiver, he just needs to be molded. Zach (Azzanni), our receiver coach, just can’t wait to get ahold of him and develop him. He believes in him as well as our special teams coach.”

That means Seth Williams may have to be patient and make an early name for himself on special teams, which is one of the main reasons Broncos GM George Paton selected the former Auburn wideout in the sixth round.

AUBURN | The Denver Broncos have one of the NFL’s deepest receiving corps with 2019 Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton returning from ACL surgery this summer and Jerry Jeudy back for his second season after leading the team in receptions as a rookie.

The Broncos also return Tim Patrick, who had 79 catches for 742 yards and six touchdowns last season along with KJ Hamler, who caught 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams is aware of Denver’s talent and depth at receiver. He hopes to learn from the group as he transitions from a relatively simple passing system at Auburn to an NFL attack with all its different routes and adjustments.

“It feels great to join a group of receivers that have already established themselves in the league. Some talented guys, some young talented guys that I look forward to coming in and working with,” said Williams.

Williams will have a lot to learn starting with last weekend’s rookie minicamp. The Broncos are expecting him to play three or four of the wide receiver positions along with special teams.

"He’s a good receiver. Got special teams value. Can play multiple positions in the receiving corps,” said head coach Vic Fangio. “There’s a lot of good players there for us from top to bottom with what we have already on the roster. So Seth will have his work cut out for him, but he’ll come in and give a good showing for himself, I think.”

A year ago, Williams was projected as high as a first rounder in at least one mock draft. Sitting around for three days until the 219th overall pick has provided him plenty of motivation.

“Just using that as fuel to the fire,” he said.

Williams also maintains the confidence that allowed him to catch 132 passes (7th all-time) for 2,124 yards (4th) and 17 touchdowns (3rd) in three seasons at Auburn.

He excelled in the red zone and making contested catches at AU and hopes to continue that on the next level.

“Being able to be physical off the line and overpower the defenders that’s guarding me. And being able to make the big play,” said Williams. “I don’t shy away from the big moment at all. I’m ready for it all.”