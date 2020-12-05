AuburnSports - A challenge in the trenches

TAMU also has the SEC No. 2 rushing defense, holding opponents to 87.1 yards per game and is third with 19 sacks.

The 5th-ranked Aggies enter Saturday morning’s game at Auburn ranked second in the SEC averaging 185.3 rushing yards per game and are tops in the conference allowing just 3.0 sacks in seven games.

AUBURN | In a game that could be decided on the line of scrimmage, the numbers definitely favor Texas A&M.

“Defensively, they're aggressive,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They've got a lot of guys that have been playing a whole lot of football. When you watch last year and the year before's games, a lot of the same guys. You see they're confident, they're more experienced. They're disruptive on defense.

“Offensively, they've got a lot of their guys back too. Of course it starts with their quarterback. He's been playing a whole lot of football. You look at his stats — 16 touchdowns, two interceptions — he protects the football. I think they're a pretty complete team.”

Four seniors anchor Texas A&M’s offensive line, which has paved the way for Isaiah Spiller to average 111 rushing yards per game, second in the SEC. Senior quarterback Kellen Mond has thrown 1,573 yards and 16 touchdowns, and rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn’s defense has given up 365 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries in the last two games, an average of 5.4 yards per carry.

“For the most part they are returning seniors and have experience together. We’ve got to be on the same page as they are,” Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden said. “We have to come with it and be physical as in every game. They like to run the ball and like to get on the edge, so we have to maintain and keep the edge.”

The Aggies’ defense is led by four seniors and two juniors in its front six. Defensive end Michael Clemons leads the team with 4.0 sacks, defensive tackle Bobby Brown II has 5.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks, and linebacker Aaron Hansford has 5.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks.

Auburn averaged just 2.9 yards per carry at Alabama last Saturday.

“Yeah, they're big guys,” Auburn center Nick Brahms said. “They can stop the run. They can pass rush. They're a good defense, man. They get after the quarterback. I've seen good things from them. Their d-line, especially, is really good. The linebackers obviously are, too. They're a really good team.”

The Tigers, which dropped out of the Top 25 after the 42-13 at Alabama, usually wrap up the regular season in the Iron Bowl. Instead, they’ll host a top 5 team this week and then travel to Mississippi State next week before they turn to a potential bowl bid.

How well they bounce back from an embarrassing loss to an in-state rival could go a long way in determining how the 2020 season is perceived.

“It’s very valuable,” said Wooden. “For one, it’s on our home field so we have to defend our home field. We have to go out there and show ‘hey, last week that wasn’t us and we belong with the big dogs, not just in the SEC but all of college football.’ It’s just a tremendous opportunity to go against a high-ranked team again.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.