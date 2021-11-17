A call from Cam and preparing like a starter has T.J. ready for Saturday

The coaching staff opted to stick with Bo Nix moving forward, but that didn't change how Finley prepared. He was going to stay ready.

Then, an opportunity came against Georgia State. He conquered that opportunity with a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive.

When Finley first stepped on campus in June he began to prepare for his time. He wasn't sure it'd be this year. But he prepared like a starter nonetheless.

Now, do to unfortunate circumstances, it is Finley's time and he's ready.

"I've been preparing like a starter since Day 1, since I got here," Finley said. "Me and Bo have a lot of good conversations about what's going on with the gameplan and things of that nature. So with him going down, it's an unfortunate situation but I've been preparing week in and week out to be the starter so when the opportunity came I wouldn't miss it."

Saturday's game is full-circle for Finley, who got his first career start against South Carolina last year with LSU. Finley completed 17 of his 21 attempts that game for 265 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Saturday will mark Finley's first start for Auburn and it will also come against South Carolina.

Though, both Finley and Bryan Harsin say that will not have an effect on this year's matchup.

Part of what has kept Finley in tune and prepared is his relationship with former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton.

Finley met Newton during a Pylon 7-on-7 during his senior year of high school. He was already taller than the 6'5" Newton, who came over and talked with him.

"I stood out above everybody," Finley said with a laugh. "He came and introduced himself to me."

They connected then, but nothing serious. Finley was headed to LSU and Newton was focused on the NFL.

Once Finley ended up at Auburn, he heard from Newton. Specifically after his Georgia State heroics.

"The time he did call me was after the Georgia State game and I did not have his number," Finley said. "When he called me it was an Atlanta number, so I answered and picked up and it was him. I was like ‘Wow, I can’t believe this is happening.’"

The two have connected more since then and talk consistently.

In fact, just a few weeks ago Newton and Finley talked on the phone.

"Right before he got signed, I think it was a week before he got signed, he called me and we went through a devotional together," Finley said. "And I don't want to say the things that he told me, but there was a lot of stuff that we talked about. I know I could get emotional about it right now because the things we talked about came to fruition."

Newton got his chance on Sunday after signing with the Panthers and playing in a special package. He's expected to take over the starting role this week.

For Finley, his chance comes on Saturday in Columbia.

"I’ve gotten a lot of support. I’ve been doing my best to be a leader since I got here," Finley said. "I know I’m young. I’m only 19 years old, but when people see you doing the right thing, they want to follow you. So I’ve been focusing on that and those guys have been rallying behind me this week and they’re supporting me as we go out throughout this stage of not having our starting quarterback.

"They’re helping me, they’re lifting me up, giving me confidence and things of the nature. That means a lot to me that they trust in me that I can go out there and get the job done."

Finley and Auburn will take on South Carolina in Columbia at 6 p.m. CT with the game available on ESPN.