A 'business trip' to the Bahamas

But for Bruce Pearl and co, it's all about work.

Still early in the season with a young team, it could be looked at as just a fun opportunity to bond as a team and get some experience.

A trip to the Bahamas and the opportunity to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament provides a lot of different things for Auburn.

"This is made for the opportunity to play against the best teams in the country, and to get tested in all the different ways that you’re going to be tested. This is a business trip," Pearl said. "There’s not going to be a lot of swimming with the dolphins. This is not a cultural summer tour."

The team arrived in Nassau on Monday and practiced on Tuesday as they get ready to face off against No. 22 UConn on Wednesday.

A few opportunities to go to the beach and check out Nassau were worked in for the team, but the goal and the mission of the trip remain at the forefront of their minds.

Auburn's players are enjoying the trip, though.

"But I can still wear my bucket hat," Walker Kessler joked.

This year's Battle 4 Atlantis also provides an opportunity for Auburn to strengthen its resume. Six of the eight teams in attendance made last year's NCAA Tournament, including Baylor, who won the national title last year.

Auburn will start on the opposite side of the bracket from No. 6 Baylor, facing off against UConn first, then Michigan State or Loyola Chicago on Thursday. On Friday, Auburn can face either Baylor, VCU, Arizona State or Syracuse.

"This is just an opportunity to play three great teams," Pearl said. "And it’s an opportunity to build or destroy your resume."

With three games in three days, it'll be easy for teams to get fatigued and slow down on the second and third day of the tournament. But Auburn rotates in 10-11 players, and Pearl thinks that could prove to be an advantage for the Tigers.

"I think depth should serve us well," Pearl said. "No, I don’t think it will change how we sub. We’re playing 10 or 11 guys right now and it should help us in game two and game three. Depth is a good thing to have and that’s a strength of ours."

Before Auburn's depth is really tested, the Huskies will be up first on Wednesday. UConn comes into the game No. 5 in scoring defense in the country allowing opposing teams to an average of just a little over 51 points through the first four games.

"They’re big, strong, physical, athletic, tough, old," Pearl said. "So we’re going to have to be able to handle the physicality and rebounding is going to be — there are certain trademarks and certain cultures of certain teams, and Dan Hurley’s teams are always going to be physical defensively, they’re always going to rebound and they’re always going to get high-percentage looks."

Auburn's matchup with UConn will tipoff at 1:30 p.m. CT with the game available to watch on ESPN.