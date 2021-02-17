AuburnSports - A Bull of a starter

“I'd say the transition is going great,” Greenhill said. “I've got new pitches. I can throw them in any count and that just gives me confidence going into the season.”

Auburn will enter its opening three-game series against Presbyterian Friday with a brand new weekend rotation, but there will still be plenty of experience including senior Cody Greenhill.

AUBURN | Two of Auburn’s weekend starters from last season were drafted. A third is nursing a dislocated finger.

As a closer, Greenhill relied on primarily on his fastball, which he can throw in the mid to upper 90s with movement. He’s worked hard to refine his curveball and change up to give him more weapons against hitters he’ll face two, three or even four times in a game.

“His breaking ball last year was really starting to come on,” pitching coach Tim Hudson said. “I hate that the season ended the way it did, because I feel like it was a pitch that was going to be a real weapon for him last year and really didn't have a chance to showcase it very much before the season ended.

“His changeup, I feel like it's taken a step forward for him from last year. For him, it's just getting his body ready, getting him ready to go game speed.”

Greenhill had a dominant junior season with two saves in four appearances before the season came to a premature end due to the COVID-10 pandemic. He struck out 17, issued one walk and didn’t allow a run in 12.2 innings.

In three years at Auburn, Greenhill is 8-6 with 19 saves, which ranks sixth all-time, a 2.59 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 128.2 innings.

Greenhill will bring more than his pitching ability to this year’s team. His mentality, which earned him the Bull nickname, and leadership will be beneficial even when he’s not on the mound.

“Just to go out there and prove myself again,” said Greenhill of his goals for this season. “Obviously this year starting is a lot different than closing. So I feel like I have a big opportunity in front of me. I’ve told some of the guys coming back that, ‘Hey, as soon as you step on campus, we’re going to get ready to work.’ Because I want my season to end in Omaha this year.

“And I know Steven (Williams), same way. We’ve been together and we look forward to pushing this team like they’ve never been pushed before. And personally, I want to do something special and give back to the Auburn community for all the support that they’ve given us. I feel like we owe it to them. And I feel like this year is a good year to do it.”

Junior Richard Fitts and sophomore Mason Barnett are expected to join Greenhill in the starting rotation this weekend while senior Jack Owen recovers from a dislocated finger.

The series against the Blue Hose begins Friday at 4 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale 1 p.m. All three games will be carried on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.