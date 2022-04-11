A ‘180 turnaround’ for Capers

There’ll certainly be an opportunity for AU’s three freshmen signees and there’s been an ongoing pursuit of help in the transfer portal.

The wideouts weren’t particularly productive last season and two of the top three have left the program.

AUBURN | Auburn desperately needs some players to step up at the receiver position.

It would also be a boost if one or more of the Tigers’ veterans could step up.

One candidate is Ze’Vian Capers, who was a standout in Saturday’s A-Day game catching two passes for 47 yards. It was the culmination of a strong spring for the junior.

“Ze Capers has come a long way from last year. He's more mature,” said quarterback T.J. Finley. “Like, I brought him under my wing — making sure he's up for workouts, making sure he's doing this, making sure he's doing that.

“For about five or six weeks now, he's been doing it on his own. To see that 180 turnaround from him is greatly appreciated for the whole team. And I just can't wait to see what he'll bring to fall camp.”

In 20 games over two seasons, Ze’Vian Capers has caught 13 passes for 131 yards including a 9-yard touchdown against LSU in 2020.

The potential is there for much more in 2022.

“Ze is good. He’s a great receiver, a big dude, long dude. Like, typical receiver you would want, so he’s really good,” said senior Shedrick Jackson.

Auburn concluded spring practice with the A-Day game Saturday. The season-opener is Sept. 3 against Mercer at Jordan-Hare Stadium.