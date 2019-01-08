9 signees enrolled for spring semester
AUBURN | Nine of Auburn’s 16 signees in the 2019 class are on campus and enrolled in classes for the spring semester, according to a knowledgeable source.
Quarterback Bo Nix, tight ends Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm, defensive backs Zion Puckett and Cam’Ron Kelly, defensive ends Derick Hall II and Colby Wooden, linebacker Owen Pappoe and running back D.J. Williams all have reported to Auburn and will go through spring practice. Auburn had eight early enrollees a year ago.
The seven remaining signees in the 2019 class will report after finishing high school, which could be in late May or early June. The group includes wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, defensive lineman Jaren Handy, athlete Jashawn Sheffield, cornerbacks Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett and offensive linemen Keiondre Jones and Justin Osborne.
Auburn’s class is currently ranked No. 17 by Rivals.com. The Tigers, however, likely will add at least seven signees in February, including five-star wide receiver commitment George Pickens.