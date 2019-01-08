AUBURN | Nine of Auburn’s 16 signees in the 2019 class are on campus and enrolled in classes for the spring semester, according to a knowledgeable source.





The seven remaining signees in the 2019 class will report after finishing high school, which could be in late May or early June. The group includes wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, defensive lineman Jaren Handy, athlete Jashawn Sheffield, cornerbacks Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett and offensive linemen Keiondre Jones and Justin Osborne.

Auburn’s class is currently ranked No. 17 by Rivals.com. The Tigers, however, likely will add at least seven signees in February, including five-star wide receiver commitment George Pickens.





AUBURN 2019 COMMITMENT LIST