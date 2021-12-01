8 surprises from Auburn's regular season

AUBURN | Did anyone really know what to expect from Auburn in Bryan Harsin's first season? If you say you did, you are lying. An unfamiliar new coach in an unfamiliar conference and almost a new staff had everyone wondering what they would see on the field from the Tigers. There were surprises, good and bad, from Harsin's debut season on the Plains. A win in Baton Rouge for the first time this century? Awesome. A second-straight loss to South Carolina? Bleh. I ran the season through my head and came up with eight things that surprised me from the 2021 Auburn Tigers. Off we go.

Tank Bigsby runs for a gain against Ole Miss. (John Reed/USA TODAY Sports)

1. Tight ends utilized John Samuel Shenker. Luke Deal! Tyler Fromm!!! Even Landen King, with the clutch touchdown catch in the first overtime session against Alabama, caught balls at the tight end position this season. Shenker was the main target, catching 28 passes for 359 yards, and there's a chance he'll be back. It was a joy to see Auburn use this position as an asset in the passing game after mainly being ignored for several years. Expect that to continue. 2. Tank reaches 1,000 yards No, it's not that surprising that Bigsby became the first 1,000-yard rusher for Auburn since 2017. It's that he did it despite playing behind an offensive line that struggled with pass blocking and Mike Bobo's unwillingness to give him the ball as much as he should. Bigsby got more than 20 carries in only four games and, in a game in which he rushed for 7.45 yards per carry against South Carolina, he carried the ball just 22 times. There were likely a lot of reasons for Bobo's dismissal after just one season, but this has to be near the top of the list. 3. Secondary other than Roger McCreary The secondary, expected to be the defense's strength, continued to give up big plays, including a complete meltdown against Mississippi State. Granted, it didn't help that the defensive line provided little to no pressure for the majority of the season, but other than McCreary, it was a group that didn't live up to its billing. 4. Big wins, disappointing losses If someone had predicted that Auburn would beat LSU in Baton Rouge and a good Ole Miss team, you would have thought the Tigers would end with at least eight wins. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. The collapse against Mississippi State was terrible, but losing at South Carolina even with T.J. Finley at quarterback was a complete disaster. If Harsin has those two wins in his pocket, a mediocre season suddenly becomes a promising debut.

Derick Hall celebrates after a sack of Bryce Young. (Gary Cosby/USA TODAY Sports)