6 things Auburn must do to upset UGA

AUBURN | Sure, it would make sense to save the band Commodores for when Auburn faces Vanderbilt, but that doesn't happen until 2023, and who knows where we will all be by then. I hope to still be right here on this wonderful site bringing you humor from my pain of eating bomb wings and making you wince with my sense of humor that is an acquired taste. For the second straight year, the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is being played in October, not near the end of the season per tradition, and this edition is setting up to be a dandy. Georgia brings in a defense that sometimes makes the 1985 Chicago Bears look like wimps while Auburn enters the game after a voodoo-busting win at LSU. The Tigers are two-touchdown underdogs, so it will take a valiant effort to pull off the upset. But, as you know, things can happen when Jordan-Hare Stadium is rocking as it should be on Saturday. So, with the assistance of William King and a slew of other current and past members of Commodores, here's six ways Auburn can win the game.

Jarquez Hunter looks for running room against LSU. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

1. Three Times A Lady Auburn's offense couldn't pull the comeback from 21-down in 2019 in a 21-14 loss. Last season, Georgia demolished the Tigers in a 27-6 rout. Bo Nix started both games and, besides the fourth quarterback two seasons ago, has looked less than impressive against the 'Dawgs. His newfound confidence and mojo that comes from helping Auburn win last week in Baton Rouge can mean great things for him and the Tigers, but he's going to have to make some crucial plays for this offense. The emergence of John Samuel Shenker at the tight end helps this cause. Will Nix's third time against the Dawgs be his time? 2. Brick House IF Stetson Bennett is the starter, expect Derek Mason to load the box and dare Georgia to try and keep running the ball against a Tigers' defense that ranks 10th in the FBS by allowing just 87.20 yards per game on the ground. If Auburn's defensive line and linebackers can stay up like a wall against the 'Dawgs backs, it will make Bennett have to use his arm to win the game. That's a good scenario for the home team. 3. Too Hot Ta Trot Either running or receiving, the ball needs to find the hands of Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter and Shaun Shivers, the latter proving what a commodity he can be in the passing game against LSU. Much like Auburn, Georgia will likely dare Bo Nix to try and win the game with his arm. Find a way to get those three involved – not to mention Nix in the rushing game as well – and good things should happen. 3 ½. Sweet Love Score more points than Georgia. (This is for all of my fans out there.)

Auburn Tigers safety Bydarrius Knighten (19) reacts after intercepting a pass from LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson. (Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports)