6 keys to Auburn beating Texas A&M

AUBURN | All week, I’ve searched the interwebs for which musician or band to use that hails from Texas. Since the Lone Star State is so humongous, there was plenty to choose from. My first choice was to go with the great George Strait, but none of his song titles exactly fit into my theme. Neither did Beyonce, which is unfortunate considering I have always wanted to put “Bootylicious” in a piece. The names go on and on: Willie Nelson, Buddy Holly, Waylon Jennings and Roy Orbison, to mention a few. Sure, I could have gone with a variation, but this is too big of a game for the Tigers for me to mess around with half-witty references. So, therefore, I’m staying away from them and getting right to the point. Using the College Football Playoff rankings, it is No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M in a matchup that will go a long way in determining the SEC West winner. Here are six ways that Bryan Harsin and the Tigers can leave Kyle Field with a win.

Tank Bigsby runs for again against Ole Miss. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

1. Force Calzada into mistakes When Haynes King went down, Texas A&M seemed to have a quarterback problem on its hands. Well, that didn’t last too long as Zach Calzada has filled in nicely, having his best game in the win against Alabama. The sophomore is still susceptible to mistakes, though, throwing an interception in six straight games and failing to pass for more than 200 yards in the last two outings. The offensive line has been able to keep Calzada upright for the most part, but forcing him into pressure situations would only turn out well for the Tigers’ defense. 2. Give the ball to the hot hand (aka Tank Bigsby) My good friend Brian Walker has a man behind him at games in Jordan-Hare Stadium that, according to him, will not stop yelling, “Run Tank!” Well, Mike Bobo should probably listen to that fan this week and feed Bigsby after his impressive performance against Ole Miss. Besides probably the visiting team taking a huge lead, nothing quiets a stadium down more than the opposing offense continually picking up first downs by running the ball and taking time off the clock. So get Bigsby going, a little sprinkle of Jarquez Hunter and Bo Nix in there, control possession and the 12th Man. 3. Don’t settle for field goals The Tigers have been excellent in the red zone in the last two games, converting eight trips into six touchdowns while settling for just two field goals. However, the nation’s 13th-ranked red zone defense will test that. Opponents have reached the red zone 22 times against the Aggies, but those have resulted in just 10 touchdowns. A powerful running game plus the ability of Nix to use his legs, as we saw against Arkansas and Ole Miss, will be crucial here. Put six points on the board instead of three, and Auburn likely wins.

Zakoby McClain celebrates after making a stop. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)