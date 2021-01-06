AuburnSports - 6 early enrollees excited about Harsin, future at Auburn

Auburn has five early enrollees from high school and one junior college mid-year graduate scheduled to enroll for the spring semester. Most will move to campus this weekend and will meet for the first time with Bryan Harsin.

The six signees on Tuesday got a preview of Harsin as Auburn’s new coach held a Zoom meeting with the group. Here’s what several of them had to say about their new leader.

“I really like him. He’s a great guy and I feel like he is ready to lead us. It sounds like he really knows what he is talking about. Coach Harsin is a guy you want to play for. “He has told me that he is going to get the right coaches in. He said he hasn’t announced the guys, yet, but they will be the right ones. “I’m still in the playoffs, but I’ll be at Auburn after next week. Me and Landen King have been talking about rooming together.”

“He is … man, all I’m going to say is that we are going to be getting to work … for real. I don’t know how it felt with Coach (Gus) Malzahn there, but from talking to Coach Harsin, I just get a different kind of feel. I think it’s going to be serious. He’s going to be hard on you, but love you unconditionally. “I’ll be there Sunday. I am counting down the days. I can’t wait. I am so excited to get there and get to work. I’m not going to lie, I’m a little nervous, too. But I really like Coach Harsin and can’t wait to play for him.”

“All of us talked to him over Zoom and it was great. That was my first time talking to him and he seems really determined. He sounded really excited about the program and where it’s going to be. He said when we move in that we’d get to meet the new staff. He said we’d learn their names pretty soon. “I’m excited about him. I’m just ready to get there, to get home and make an impact. I’m not sure if I will play cornerback or safety, probably safety, but I’ll have to talk to the new DB coach when he’s hired and see what he has to say. “I’ll be rooming with Lee Hunter. I’m going to have to hide my food from him.”

“I’ll be there this weekend and I can’t wait. I really like Coach Harsin. He means business and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”



NOTE: Junior college cornerback Kamal Hadden and four-star defensive tackle Lee Hunter both are expected to report to campus this weekend. However, they could not be reached for comment.

