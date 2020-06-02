5 Top Targets: TE
Chad Morris was hired as Auburn’s offensive coordinator in December, and brought with him an offense that utilizes the tight end more. The position instantly became a bigger need for Auburn.Morris ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news