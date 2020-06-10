5 Top Targets: DE
Auburn doesn’t have any commitments from defensive ends, at least not yet. Still, the Tigers and Rodney Garner are making moves with many high-priority recruits.Here are five top targets for Auburn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news