5 Tigers who have stepped up this fall

AUBURN | When no one is watching, football players are spending endless hours during the summer preparing themselves for fall camp, the chance to make an impression and earn playing time. Only when on the practice field can that work be showcased in front of the coaching staff.

Tony Fair

Fair is just what the doctor ordered for the front of Derek Mason's defense. The UAB transfer has quickly shot up the depth chart, and, odds are, he'll be the starter at nose tackle in the opener. He's continually shown that he can clog up the middle with his 330-pound body, allowing Colby Wooden, Derick Hall and others to focus on getting to the quarterback.

Landen King

The freshman from Texas has turned heads with his physicality and mental growth since arriving in January. While he's behind veterans John Samuel Shenker and Luke Deal, expect King to get some playing time early as Auburn tries to use three or four tight ends this year. Give him a year, and he can develop into a playmaker for the Tigers.

Romello Height

He's already earned praise from Chandler Wooten and Owen Pappoe, with the latter stating Height is "busy making a lot of plays" in practice. His evolution gives Auburn even more depth at the EDGE position, and Height will undoubtedly improve as a player with Hall, T.D. Moultry and Eku Leota mentoring him. He's tall at 6-foot-3 but still needs to put some weight on to become a force.

Bydarrius Knighten

One question heading into fall camp was who would pair with Smoke Monday at the safety position. Knighten, a graduate transfer from Southeast Missouri State, has proven himself capable of doing just that. He's had no trouble coming in and immediately making an impact. Coach Mason spoke about the relationship Knighten and Monday have developed.

"Smoke needed Bydarrius," Mason said. "And Bydarrius, you know man, needed Smoke. He's played a lot of football games, but I think, you know, practicing at this level and playing with somebody like Smoke who's played the game, who's seen it at a high level, who not only talks a big game but plays a big game, too. I think that's been good for Bydarrius."

Expect to see Knighten opposite Monday from the first snap of the season.

Demetris Robertson

Whether he expected it or not, the Georgia transfer assumed a lot of responsibility once he stepped on campus. Fortunately, Robertson has been a fast learner. His veteran presence on the practice field has helped some of the younger receivers come along and, despite being a sixth-year player, Robertson's speed is still there. If he can form a rapport with Bo Nix in the next week or two, he'll lock up the WR 1 spot even tighter.