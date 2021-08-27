5 things to look forward to in Saturday's open practice

There are many things to look forward to on Saturday. But, for you, I've narrowed it down to the five things I am hopeful to see during the session.

While we have been able to view a little bit of practice, it will give us a better idea of what to expect from the 2021 Tigers and, possibly, a peek at who will take the field as starters for Bryan Harsin's first game in charge.

AUBURN | Many will get their first glimpse of this year's Auburn team on Saturday as the Tigers host an open practice in Jordan-Hare Stadium just a week until the opener against Akron.

Living On The EDGE

Ignoring the Aerosmith reference, a lot of positive things have come out of camp this fall about Derick Hall and the rest of the rushers on the edge for the Tigers. That’s expected from Hall but others such as T.D. Moultry, Romello Height and Eku Leota have made a leap in their respective play.

Granted, we have heard the same about Moultry for a couple of years now but can he finally turn it into productivity in games?

Bo Knows Pressure?

So many questions, so little answers other than Nix is the starter as of right now. Let’s see how he reacts once Hall and company get past a still-unsteady offensive line. Will Nix fall into those same bad habits like immediately scrambling out of the pocket at the first sign of pressure or has Mike Bobo made a difference?

The first two scrimmages haven’t been the best for Nix. It’d be a huge sigh of relief for Auburn fans everywhere if he comes out and has a productive day.

Harsin 1984-Style

Sure, the new Auburn coach isn’t watching every part of our lives like in the Orwell novel but it may seem that way as his face fills the large video screen on the south side of the stadium so he can coordinate and follow practice while isolating at home.

What does that mean? He won’t be able to hide his expression if the Tigers have a string of bad plays nor find his mute button fast enough to cover his obscenities. Oh, and we get to see how he coaches practice. It will be the ultimate version of Coach Cam. That in itself is enough to come to the stadium.

Shut It Down

Auburn's secondary has all the makings of being one of the best in recent memory. Roger McCreary and Smoke Monday team up with transfers Donovan Kaufman, Bydarrius Knighten, and an improved Nehemiah Pritchett to form quite an intimidating unit.

Watching these veterans go up against a wide receiver corps that is majorly inexperienced will be fun. But, more importantly, going against a group this good every day will only help the receivers become better. I call that a win-win.

Tight Ends!

You know those dramatic moments in sports movies when someone starts a slow clap; others join in until ultimately the crowd starts going wild? That's how I imagine Auburn fans reacting once they see a completion to a tight end.

Let's say John Samuel Shenker catches a pass from Bo Nix on the first series against Akron. First, Jordan-Hare Stadium is stunned into silence. Then, somewhere in Section 11, a barely-audible clap is heard. Next, the entire section takes the lead, and finally, the stadium is louder than anything since the Kick Six.

I enjoy this scenario. I may have also been watching way too many sports movies lately.