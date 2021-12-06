5 things to know about Houston

AUBURN | Auburn and Houston have only met six times in the programs’ histories, and it hasn’t happened since 1973, so it will be a battle of unfamiliar opponents as the two meet in the 2021 Birmingham Bowl. The Cougars finished 11-2 this season, their only losses coming in the season-opener against Texas Tech and playoff-bound Cincinnati in the AAC Championship, so this is not a team that the Tigers should or can overlook. A potent offense led by quarterback Clayton Tune will challenge Auburn’s defense, while a stout defense will look to shut down Tank Bigsby and the Tigers’ rushing game. Here are five early things to know about Auburn’s opponent in the Birmingham Bowl.

Roger McCreary makes a tackle. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

1. Dude, You’re Getting a Dell It’s no secret who Tune likes to throw the ball to. Nathaniel Dell finished the season with 80 receptions (T-17 in FBS) for 1,179 yards and 12 touchdowns (T-6 in FBS). Oh, and get this: his nickname is Tank. While he’s not big at 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds, he uses his excellent route-running and speed to get open. So the matchup between him and Auburn’s secondary will be crucial. 2. Mr. Do-It-All It’d be wise for Auburn to look on the opposite side of the field from wherever Marcus Jones is playing. This season, the senior cornerback from Enterprise, Ala., has five interceptions and 13 pass breakups. Oh, and he gets even better from there. He’s returned 15 kickoffs for 510 yards and two scores while returning 26 punts for 374 yards and two touchdowns. So the Tigers must keep an eye on him, whether on offense, defense or special teams. 3. Run Stoppers Auburn had trouble getting the running game to its full potential this season, which will again prove difficult against the Cougars. Houston ranks 13th in the FBS in rush defense, allowing 106.92 yards per game. Only two teams have rushed for more than 200 yards against them: Navy on 55 rushes and Cincinnati in the AAC title game. Lineman Logan Hall leads the defensive front, recording 13 tackles for a loss this season.

Tank Bigsby runs for a touchdown against Georgia. (Jake Crandall)