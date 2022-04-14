5 things I think I learned during spring practice

Between 20-minute viewing windows of practice, a couple of scrimmages, and Saturday’s action, some things stood out to me, Brian Stultz, about this team. So with that in mind, here are five things I think I learned this spring about Bryan Harsin’s 2022 squad.

This past Saturday, Auburn’s spring practice ended with a not-so-normal A-Day that mirrored more of a scrimmage than an actual game. But, of course, getting back on the field following an offseason that was somewhat stranger than a storyline on General Hospital had to be satisfying for the Tigers and the entire coaching staff.

1. Zach Calzada or Robby Ashford will be QB1

With all fairness to T.J. Finley, who has stepped up as a leader for this team, I see him serving as a backup. While we haven’t seen Calzada live, we have seen him when he is at his best. As for Ashford, he brings athleticism much needed at the quarterback position as he can get out of the pocket. Harsin says the Oregon transfer is at his best when the game action is live, so we haven’t seen how good he can be.

Either way, for this offense to thrive, it will be either Calzada or Ashford taking the first snaps against Mercer.

2. Caleb Wooden will play as a freshman

Since the first practice of spring, the coaching staff, including Harsin, has said nothing but great things about the freshman safety. Whether making big hits or causing turnovers, Wooden showed a nose for the ball and instincts he can rely on while still learning the college game.

We will see both of the Wooden brothers on the field at the same time this fall.

3. The tight ends are even more crucial for the offense.

Sure, some receivers have stepped up, including Ze’Vian Capers, Ja’Varrius Johnson, and fifth-year senior Shedrick Jackson. Still, unless they make significant strides, John Samuel Shenker, Brandon Frazier, Tyler Fromm and the other tight ends will serve as major targets for the quarterback.

One thing to watch here is Landen King playing at both positions while talented freshman Jay Fair learns the ins and outs of the offense at receiver.