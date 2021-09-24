5 things I'd like to see from Auburn vs. Georgia State

Oh, right, you are here about Auburn football, not my personal life so let's get to that. The Tigers (2-1) take on Georgia State (1-2) this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium after a tough loss to Penn State last Saturday night. With a daunting schedule awaiting following the annual Homecoming game, will the Tigers' heads be directly on their opponent? You'd hope so.

AUBURN | Have you stepped outside today? Yes, I'm talking directly to you. Have you? I hope you have because, dear almighty in the holy name of Jim Cantore, the weather has turned fantastic. Fall is finally here, which means I'm typing this from the comfort of my recliner with the windows open, a 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series Champions sweatshirt on and a blanket covering my legs. It's my favorite time of the year!

1. A kick-butt mentality

Just two seasons ago, Georgia State went into Neyland Stadium and knocked off Tennessee. Okay, sure, the Volunteers were (are?) bad, and the Panthers did win seven games that season, but the point stands: Auburn doesn't need to come out all sluggish, especially after a heartbreaking loss.

Ride Tank, Jarquez and Shaun early and often and put it in the Panthers' minds that this won't be a replay of Knoxville. Georgia State is ranked 111th in the FBS in rush defense, allowing 192.33 yards per game. Know what that sound is? Auburn's offensive line and backfield are licking their lips and the chance to plant them into the ground.

2. Discipline, Discipline, Discipline!

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers will try and frustrate the Tigers' defense by extending drives and taking time off the clock with their option game. This is where Auburn's players — especially the linebackers — will have to stay to their assignment and fill the gaps.

I once saw Air Force go 98 yards on 20 plays, taking 12:23 off the clock and the living will out of Washington State's defense. It can happen if you allow it. But if the Tigers stay disciplined, it shouldn't happen to them.

3. Wide receivers … we good?

When not pounding the Panthers into submission, Bo Nix and Auburn's wide receivers have to find a way to get into a rhythm down the field. Now, this isn't as much for this game but the future when defenses will force the Tigers to win with more passing and explosive plays.

While it's not shown on the depth chart, Bryan Harsin did say on Wednesday night that there could be some new guys getting an opportunity at the wide receiver position. Does this finally mean the emergence of Elijah Canion? Tar'Varish Dawson? Someone else?

4. Clean

No mental mistakes. No stupid penalties. No blown coverages. No Bo Nix scrambling for his life.

It's the fourth game of the season, so those things should either be fixed by now or getting fixed, especially when it comes to mental mistakes. The Tigers had quite a few in the first half against Alabama State, causing Harsin to unleash a tirade at halftime. It's a home game against an overmatched opponent with a demanding schedule awaiting. As the Auburn head coach likes to say, be consistent. That means going all out every snap and having your mind in the right place.

5. Tight coverage

As stated before, Georgia State won't be passing the ball that much. They've attempted just 62 passes in three games, including a mere 12 last week against Charlotte.

All of that time against the run could make the secondary fall asleep and start to daydream, but now is not the time after allowing 28-of-32 passing and placing dead last in the FBS in completion percentage. For the Panthers to have a shot, they'll likely have a few trick plays in their pocket to try and get the Tigers' defense, so good against the run, to slack up a bit. So Auburn's secondary better be ready for quite a few challenges thrown their way.