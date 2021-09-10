5 things I'd like to see from Auburn against ASU

Yes, it was a solid victory for Auburn, but there are still things where improvement is necessary. So as the Tigers get ready to take on Alabama State, here are five things I'd like to see against the Hornets on Saturday.

Almost everything clicked perfectly for the Tigers in the 60-10 victory over Akron. Mike Bobo's offense looked crisp, with Bo Nix breaking a school record for completion percentage in a game (with at least 20 pass attempts). Now playing under Derek Mason, the defense made life miserable for the Zips, keeping them off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.

AUBURN | That was fun. The campus was full of joyous tailgaters all taking part in a college football tradition dearly missed last year, followed by an impressive performance in Bryan Harsin's debut as the head man for Auburn.

1. More Jarquez Hunter

That was one heck of a way to start a college career. The true freshman proved worth the hype we have heard out of fall camp by going for 110 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. But, more importantly, Harsin praised him for his pass-blocking and not making the mental mistakes that often come with a newcomer in their first game.

With the score likely to be lopsided again in the second half, it's time for Hunter to show that he is capable of doing this every time out. If he does, that builds the coaching staff's confidence in him and adds another back that they can rely on going into the meatier part of the schedule.

2. Other tight ends producing

John Samuel Shenker had nine catches all of last season. He had five in the first game alone. That's great, but I'm looking for more than one receiving option at the tight end position. Giving Bobo and Nix more guys to spread the ball out makes this offensive even more effective. Who's the guy who will step up? We shall see.

3. Same offensive efficiency

As Will Ferrell's character Ashley Schaffer from "Eastbound and Down" might say, you felt a little something down in the plums when the Tigers went down the field for five straight touchdowns to start the game. Then, not resting on a solid first half, they quickly drove 65 yards on just seven plays for the Anders Carlson field goal right before halftime.

We haven't seen that kind of efficiency from an Auburn offense in quite some time. Go out and do that again, and people will start to believe in this newfound offense. Struggle some against an overmatched opponent, however, will raise some questions.

4. Lockdown of opposing receivers

Granted, it was against the second and third-team defense that Akron quarterback D.J. Irons finished 13-of-13 against, but it still can be seen as one of the few negatives of the game. It's a long season, and some of these guys will be on the field during big situations.

And let's not forget that Zips' starting quarterback Kato Nelson finished 9-of-14 before being replaced. The secondary, as experienced and talented as they are, need to lower that completion percentage allowed.

5. Improvement from T.J. Finley

For the first time in a couple of years, there were expectations for the backup quarterback to perform well. Well, Finley wasn't that good. He was a bit rough.

Sure, the LSU transfer only attempted five passes, completing two, but he didn't look as sharp as hoped. You can play it up to nerves — it's never easy playing your first game with a team — and the fact he's still learning the offense. Either way, he has some work to do. Let's see if he can put something together this Saturday.