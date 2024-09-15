5-star wing returns to Auburn

Bryson Tiller has made himself quite familiar with Auburn.
The 5-star wing visited the Plains for the third time on Saturday, but this time it was on an official.
On the surface, that doesn't sound like a big difference, but it absolutely was for Tiller.
"I feel like you get to know the university," Tiller said. "Everything flows freely. I feel like I’ve been able to connect with Bruce Pearl more than I have on the unofficial.”
In addition to learning more about Pearl, Tiller also hung around Tahaad Pettiford and Jahki Howard, his former teammate at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga.
Playing with his former teammate is something that intrigues Tiller, and Howard has been in Tiller's ear about becoming a Tiger.
“He just says that the main message is to work hard," Tiller said. "I always do that, and he knows me. I feel like it would be no problem coming in here and getting straight to work.”
Being a 6-foot-9 wing, Tiller is similar to some players Auburn has put in the league, specifically Isaac Okoro and JT Thor.
It's one of the factors that makes Auburn intriguing for Tiller.
“I like the history that they have," Tiller said. "The players that they put into the league – guys similar to myself, so I can look at that and find a good balance between that.”
After this season, Chad Baker-Mazara, Chaney Johnson and Chris Moore will be gone meaning there will be a massive hole on the wing.
Opportunity to play early is there, and that's important to Tiller
"Wherever I want to go, I want to play," Tiller said. "I feel like coming here, I’d have a great opportunity for doing that.”
As for his recruitment, it's all up in the air. Tiller has not named any favorites and has no timeline for a decision.
That said, Auburn is in good standing with Tiller.
"I really like it here," Tiller said. "It would be a good option."