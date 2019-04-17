Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 14:03:05 -0500') }} football Edit

5-star TE visits Auburn

Iygodevvk3p8bsf0tnfa
Jeffrey Lee/AuburnSports.com
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | The No. 1 tight end in the 2020 class visited Auburn again on Wednesday.Darnell Washington, from Desert Pines in Las Vegas, Nev., first visited Auburn last summer.“This visit was different...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}