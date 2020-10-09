AuburnSports - 5-star PF commits to Auburn

Auburn’s basketball coach for the third straight year has secured the commitment of a five-star recruit. And this one is the highest-ranked in the Rivals era.

Bruce Pearl has done it again.

“I love Auburn,” Smith said. “I love everything about it, especially the coaches and the family bond everyone has.”

Smith chose the Tigers after narrowing his long list of offers to Auburn, North Carolina, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

Jabari Smith , the No. 4 overall player in the 2021 class, announced Friday his intentions to sign with Auburn.

Ira Bowman was the primary recruiter for Smith. The Auburn assistant has been recruiting Smith for the past three years. He developed strong bonds with Smith and Smith’s family. He developed trust, both as a coach and person.

Pearl and Bowman both were big factors in Smith’s decision.

“Coach Bowman is a real good guy, very motivational,” Smith said. “He’s really a good coach and good man. Coach Pearl is, too. He’s a good coach, a good guy. He really pushes his players. He’s the best coach anyone could ask for.”

Smith also likes the system Pearl runs at Auburn. He believes it’s the best fit for his skill set.

“I love their style of play,” Smith said. “They play free and they play great defense. I think it is a great fit for me.”

Smith is the fifth five-star recruit to commit to Auburn since Pearl was hired in March 2014. Austin Wiley and Mustapha Heron signed with Auburn in 2016, Isaac Okoro in 2019 and Sharife Cooper in 2020. Auburn never had signed a five-star recruit before Pearl.