News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-01 18:46:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Big day at AU makes big impression on 5-star guard

Irjlm25nhbmzcw6n5oxf
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Five-star guard B.J. Boston had visited Auburn three times before, but none were like the one on Saturday.Boston, who is ranked the No. 7 overall player in the 2020 class, was one of nine ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}