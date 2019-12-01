News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 09:58:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

5-star forward: 'Auburn is high on my list' after Iron Bowl visit

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Football recruits weren’t the only visitors at the Iron Bowl to witness the Tigers’ chaotic win and atmosphere.Five-star forward Greg Brown was there, too.Brown, the No. 7 overall recruit ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}