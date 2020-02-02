Five-star Corey Collier , from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, was one of several top juniors at the Tigers’ Junior Day.

AUBURN | The No. 1 safety in the 2021 class visited Auburn on Saturday.

Collier arrived in Auburn Saturday morning. He toured the campus and facilities and met with several coaches, including defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff.

“It was really good, even better than the first time,” Collier said. “The first time it was just me and a few of my teammates and this time I saw a lot more.”

It was Collier’s second visit to Auburn.

Collier and McGriff have formed a strong bond.

“I like Coach McGriff,” Collier said. “He keeps it real. That’s all I need from a coach, to keep it real with me.”

Collier doesn’t plan to make an early decision. He still has to narrow his options. As of now, he only has a top 10 that includes Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Syracuse and Penn State.

“Auburn is in there,” Collier said. “And I’ll most definitely be back. My head coach loves this school. We’ll be back a lot.”

Rivals ranks Collier, who is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, the No. 14 overall recruit in 2021 and No. 2 in the state of Florida.