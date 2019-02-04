Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 10:15:59 -0600') }} football Edit

5 Signing Day predictions for Auburn

Tjvo0llhvpfolfnrzlur
Rivals.com
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Auburn signed 16 in December’s signing period and will add to that number on Wednesday.How many will the Tigers sign on Signing Day? Which recruits will sign? Where will Auburn’s class ran...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}