5 questions for rest of season

With the second bye week upon us, let's take a look at five critical questions heading into the final quarter of the season.

Still, there are three games left, including matchups against ranked Texas A&M and Alabama. And, as I mention later, these Tigers are still fighting for each other, a sign that you didn't get from teams that struggled in the past.

This season has obviously gone much worse than anyone would have thought for Auburn. At 3-6, the Tigers are one loss from being left at the house during bowl season. That definitely wasn't on the 2024 list for Hugh Freeze, his staff and this team, and assuredly for the fans.

1. Can Auburn hold onto its highly-ranked recruiting class?

This is the most important question out of these five, as Freeze and his staff have put together one of the best classes in Auburn history and one that could change the trajectory of this program immediately. With the Tigers' struggles on the field, it would be easy for opposing coaching staffs to point that out, but this current Auburn staff has been sending the right message to these recruits: come in and help us build this program to where it should be. Holding on for another month and a half will be vital to the next few years.

2. Do we see Hank Brown behind center?

It's not that Payton Thorne has been absolutely horrible, though he missed some open receivers on Saturday. It's that this offense has no spark right now. While you can't place all of that on Thorne, putting in Brown and giving him a second shot after the disaster against Arkansas might give this offense some jolt.

3. Will Jarquez Hunter reach 1,000 yards?

It seemed inevitable that the running back would be the first Auburn back to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in some time after his performance against Kentucky, but a setback (12 carries, 50 yards) against Vanderbilt put it in a bit of doubt. Still, with three games left, it looks good for him to finish his senior season with his most yards during his time on the Plains.

4. Can the Tigers pull the unthinkable and get bowl eligible?

Currently, it looks as if Auburn will be sitting at home during bowl season for the first time since 2022 (EDIT: I forgot about 2022), when the Tigers finished 3-9. Unlike that squad, this one hasn't seemed to quit on the season and continue to fight. But, for the Tigers to make a bowl game, an upset win against Texas A&M in Jordan-Hare Stadium and Auburn's first victory in Tuscaloosa since 2010 has to happen, and taking care of business against Louisiana-Monroe.

Long shot? Yes. Impossible? Maybe. It's hard to see it happening.

5. Will the Tigers play even more for the future?

There are already several freshmen, redshirt freshmen and sophomores on the field for the Tigers who are making an impact. With a bowl game improbable, will we see even more? In my opinion, you might as well give Perry Thompson and those who have seen minimal action some experience while building up their confidence for next season.