5 (or 6) key players on offense for 2022

Predicting what Auburn’s offensive depth chart will look like this fall is a crapshoot at almost every position besides running back. We know Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter, Jordon Ingram, Sean Jackson and incoming freshman Damari Alston will likely all see the field, with the junior Bigsby being the main focus.

Other than that? You probably have a better chance at winning the lottery than correctly placing all 11 players in order. That doesn’t mean we can’t take a look at the five most important players for Eric Kiesau’s offense. As with the defense, these are liable to change over the next few months as players develop and fall practice begins, but this is who I think is key for Kiesau in his first year in charge of Auburn’s attack. (And yes, I’m leaving out the offensive line, but they are critical in every way.)

Tank Bigsby

This is the easiest name to put on this list after all the talk this spring about Bigsby taking the next step as a player and leader with position coach Cadillac Williams placing a lot on his shoulders. As Tank goes, this offense goes, which means a lot of pressure will be on him to produce. The LaGrange, Ga., native has been lining up in different locations, including at wide receiver, as the coaches try to find multiple ways to get him the ball.