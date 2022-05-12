5 (or 6) key players on offense for 2022
Predicting what Auburn’s offensive depth chart will look like this fall is a crapshoot at almost every position besides running back. We know Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter, Jordon Ingram, Sean Jackson and incoming freshman Damari Alston will likely all see the field, with the junior Bigsby being the main focus.
Other than that? You probably have a better chance at winning the lottery than correctly placing all 11 players in order. That doesn’t mean we can’t take a look at the five most important players for Eric Kiesau’s offense. As with the defense, these are liable to change over the next few months as players develop and fall practice begins, but this is who I think is key for Kiesau in his first year in charge of Auburn’s attack. (And yes, I’m leaving out the offensive line, but they are critical in every way.)
Tank Bigsby
This is the easiest name to put on this list after all the talk this spring about Bigsby taking the next step as a player and leader with position coach Cadillac Williams placing a lot on his shoulders. As Tank goes, this offense goes, which means a lot of pressure will be on him to produce. The LaGrange, Ga., native has been lining up in different locations, including at wide receiver, as the coaches try to find multiple ways to get him the ball.
Zach Calzada/Robby Ashford
Who wins this quarterback battle? No one knows, and we probably won’t know for some time, but I think when all the chips are down, it will be between these two. Auburn has to get production from the quarterback position to keep defenses from loading the box. Calzada has a rocket of an arm and experience playing in big games, so he might be the favorite now. On the other hand, Ashford showed what he could do on A-Day with mobility and accuracy.
Landen King
Here’s King, there’s King, everywhere is King! The sophomore and favorite of my colleague Christian Clemente has a lot of expectations surrounding him going into his sophomore year. Working at both wide receiver and tight end, King has the athleticism, hand-eye coordination and size (6-foot-5) to become a Kyle Pitts-type player in the SEC. With so many questions at receiver, it’s time for King to take the crown as a go-to player in the passing game.
Ja’Varrius Johnson
Glimpses of Johnson’s play-making ability were shown early in the season against Akron, and he had a big game (4 catches, 102 yards) in the loss to Mississippi State. Yet the then-sophomore disappeared at times, recording zero catches in 4-of-5 games surrounding a touchdown catch at Arkansas. The 5-foot-10 receiver has to use his speed to get away from defenders as he isn’t going to win many physical battles weighing 160 pounds. Johnson needs to become a downfield threat in a hurry.
John Samuel Shenker
The other reliable player on Auburn’s offense coming into the season, Shenker decided to come back for another season, quit baseball and turned his focus entirely to the gridiron. That is a godsend for Kiesau and the Tigers as the tight end is a safety valve and a big target for third-down conversions. Last year, Shenker had a breakout season, recording 33 catches for 413 yards, yet didn’t get into the end zone. Look for that to change in 2022.