5 keys to Auburn defeating Penn State

For the Tigers to come out of Happy Valley with a win, they need to accomplish these five things.

We all know what is coming: a boisterous crowd of more than 110,000 decked out in all white trying to get their beloved team a much-desired victory over a team from the despised SEC. It's not going to be easy. No road game is. Yet this is the first of several immense challenges that Harsin and his team face this season.

AUBURN | It hasn't been since Auburn traveled to Clemson in 2017 have the Tigers' had a daunting non-conference road game facing them. At 2-0 and No. 10 in the country, Penn State awaits Bryan Harsin and the Tigers in what will serve as a monstrous momentum win for the victor.

1. Aggressive play-calling

Bryan Harsin said if any player was timid about going into Penn State, they shouldn't even get on the plane. The coach should hold Mike Bobo to the same standard. It's not the time to become conservative, especially against a good defense that has seen what the Tigers have done so far in two games.

Becoming conservative was one of the problems with Gus Malzahn's teams on the road. Everyone remembers the 2017 LSU game, especially the second half. It cost Auburn the game.

I'm not saying go out and throw it on first down every time. That would be idiotic considering the talents of Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers and Jarquez Hunter. But don't shy away from the moment and go into a shell. To beat this defense, Auburn has to put together some explosive plays. With that said...

2. Get the ball to Tank

Bigsby says he is ready for the moment. But, if he doesn't get at least 20 touches, the Tigers are in trouble. Now, please realize I said touches which means getting him involved in the passing game as well. He's Auburn's best player and, in big moments, that is when you need to get that player the ball. It was easy in 2010 with Cam Newton, but in 2013, the Tigers regularly got Tre Mason involved in clutch time.

Plain and simple, utilize Tank's talents.

3. Limit the mental mistakes

The first game went off with just a few hitches. That wasn't the case last Saturday against Alabama State, especially in the first half. The Tigers made some mistakes, including the delay of game at the one-yard line and dropped passes that cost them points. That wasn't such a big deal against the Hornets, but against Penn State, it might mean the game.

This week, a lot of focus has been on the communication, verbal and non-verbal, between the offensive linemen and the backfield. Auburn must limit the false starts and other mental mistakes that cost them yardage against a defense allowing just 11.5 points per game.

It also involves turnovers. Win the turnover battle, and the Tigers have a great chance. Lose it as Auburn has in the past two seasons, and it could become ugly.