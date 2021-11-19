5 keys to Auburn beating South Carolina

Oh right, football and the Gamecocks. With the help of Mr. Tippin, here are my five keys to Auburn defeating South Carolina on Saturday.

So, I did a quick Google search for famous musicians from the Palmetto State and, lo and behold, was pleasantly surprised to find out that Aaron Tippin – remember him and his skin-tight t-shirts? – is from there. Oh, how I loved to belt out the song “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You” as a teenager while staring out the car window, wondering why Angela Lansbury never returned my calls. Wait, did I just share too much?

AUBURN | Full disclosure: I desperately wanted to use Hootie & the Blowfish for my songs this week since Darius Rucker is from South Carolina. However, after looking at a long list of their song titles, I couldn’t find enough to fit a football motif, so I dropped them. Also, Rucker is responsible for “Wagon Wheel” being played every five seconds for a good three-year span, and, honestly, I would rather eat 50 bomb wings than hear that song ever again.

1. You’ve Got to Stand for Something

After getting shredded by Mississippi State last week, will this Tigers’ defense give up or bow their neck and continue fighting? As I wrote on Friday, the players are saying all the right things, but you have to wonder about their mindset after such a complete collapse.

The good news? They aren’t exactly facing a high-powered quarterback. If Derek Mason has any fire in him, he blitzes Jason Brown and then blitzes him some more. Let the secondary do its work against a mediocre wide receiver corps and put the pressure on Brown. None of that three-man rush should be a part of this week’s game plan.

2. Working Man’s Ph. D.

I’m afraid I would be one of those annoying people who have a Ph. D. in, like, say, English and still ask everyone to call me “Doctor.” Or, you know what, “Doc” if you know me well. But again, I digress.

Suppose this offensive line has any pride whatsoever. In that case, they will have seen the numbers opposing running backs have put up against this Carolina defense and come out firing, opening holes as big as canyons for Tank and Jarquez. The Gamecocks are allowing 168.9 yards on the ground per game. If the Tigers can’t run against this team, they can’t run against anyone.

Hopefully, Mike Bobo gives the Bigsby/Hunter/Shaun Shivers trio a chance to get rolling.

3. I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

Speaking of Bobo, when it comes to handling a new starter in T.J. Finley, here is my advice: let him rip it. I mean, what is there to lose for Auburn? Don’t be conservative just because you have a new guy under center. Let it fly. Let Finley show off his arm strength. Don’t limit the game plan or the chance at explosive plays because you are playing right into South Carolina’s hands. Finley is going to be ready to go. Let the big man have fun out there.