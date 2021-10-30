5 keys to Auburn beating Ole Miss

AUBURN | If you are a fan of music, you likely had that one album/cassette tape/CD that you listened to so often that the lyrics became ingrained in your brain. For my father, it was The Temptations, The Beach Boys and The Four Seasons. I can't think of my sister's first car without hearing Mariah Carey. Mine was 2Pac's All Eyez on Me double-disc release in 1996. This is where you might be thinking: wait, Stultz grew up in a small town in Eastern Kentucky. So why in the world is he blasting the music of a gangster rapper? Well, I thoroughly enjoyed the beats and lyrics and, let's be truthful here, it felt like a bit of rebellion. Anyway, I still cue up Mr. Shakur on long drives and rap along as he goes into society's problems that, let's face it, I never have or will likely ever face. So what does this have to do with Auburn football? Absolutely nothing. But it's a great way to introduce you to my artist of the week and list what the Tigers must do to defeat Ole Miss on Saturday. Off we go!

Eku Leota pressures Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

1. Hit 'Em Up The ultimate diss track (and probably the song that resulted in 2Pac's murder) is an excellent way to tell the defensive front to get to Matt Corral and put some licks on him. The Rebels, including their star quarterback, are a bit banged up after a run of challenging games, so hitting him, again and again, is critical. The same goes for running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner. It's going to be chilly, and those tackles will sting a little more. Make them feel it. 2. All Eyez on Me Speaking of Corral, keeping a spy on him, whether it's Zakoby McClain or, if healthy, Owen Pappoe, is a must. He's dangerous when he gets out of the pocket and uses his legs, leading the Rebels in rushing yards. In the past two games alone, Corral has put up 312 yards on the ground. To keep Ole Miss from an offensive explosion, Corral must be (I'm sorry) corralled. 3. Picture Me Rolling Auburn's running game has been disappointing the last few games, and the Tigers seemed to focus on fixing it during the bye week. Ole Miss' defense is allowing 181 rushing yards per game, so Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, with the offensive line's assistance, can put up big numbers with a breakout game. Much like when getting tackled, tackling will hurt a little more in the cold weather. Auburn should use the big bodies of Bigsby and Hunter to punish the Rebels.

Jarquez Hunter runs for a gain against Arkansas. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)