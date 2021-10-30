5 keys to Auburn beating Ole Miss
AUBURN | If you are a fan of music, you likely had that one album/cassette tape/CD that you listened to so often that the lyrics became ingrained in your brain. For my father, it was The Temptations, The Beach Boys and The Four Seasons. I can't think of my sister's first car without hearing Mariah Carey.
Mine was 2Pac's All Eyez on Me double-disc release in 1996. This is where you might be thinking: wait, Stultz grew up in a small town in Eastern Kentucky. So why in the world is he blasting the music of a gangster rapper? Well, I thoroughly enjoyed the beats and lyrics and, let's be truthful here, it felt like a bit of rebellion.
Anyway, I still cue up Mr. Shakur on long drives and rap along as he goes into society's problems that, let's face it, I never have or will likely ever face. So what does this have to do with Auburn football? Absolutely nothing. But it's a great way to introduce you to my artist of the week and list what the Tigers must do to defeat Ole Miss on Saturday.
Off we go!
1. Hit 'Em Up
The ultimate diss track (and probably the song that resulted in 2Pac's murder) is an excellent way to tell the defensive front to get to Matt Corral and put some licks on him. The Rebels, including their star quarterback, are a bit banged up after a run of challenging games, so hitting him, again and again, is critical. The same goes for running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner. It's going to be chilly, and those tackles will sting a little more. Make them feel it.
2. All Eyez on Me
Speaking of Corral, keeping a spy on him, whether it's Zakoby McClain or, if healthy, Owen Pappoe, is a must. He's dangerous when he gets out of the pocket and uses his legs, leading the Rebels in rushing yards. In the past two games alone, Corral has put up 312 yards on the ground. To keep Ole Miss from an offensive explosion, Corral must be (I'm sorry) corralled.
3. Picture Me Rolling
Auburn's running game has been disappointing the last few games, and the Tigers seemed to focus on fixing it during the bye week. Ole Miss' defense is allowing 181 rushing yards per game, so Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, with the offensive line's assistance, can put up big numbers with a breakout game. Much like when getting tackled, tackling will hurt a little more in the cold weather. Auburn should use the big bodies of Bigsby and Hunter to punish the Rebels.
4. Starin’ Through My Rear View
Much like their run defense, Ole Miss’ pass defense hasn’t been exactly championship material either. We saw what Ja’Varrius Johnson can do on explosive plays against Arkansas and Demetris Robertson can use his speed to get open past the defenders. Making a few big yardage plays in the passing game will make the Rebels’ back off the line of scrimmage enough to get the rushing game going. Of course, scoring on these plays would be a bonus.
5. How Do U Want It
This game is likely to come down to the fourth quarter and which team is willing to do the extra things necessary to come out with a victory. Coming off a bye week, the Tigers are definitely healthier than Ole Miss, but for the Rebels, who have huge ambitions for this season, this game is critical if they want to realize their goals.
Going to the game? Auburn is relying on you to rock Jordan-Hare Stadium for the full 60 minutes. That energy from the fans could help this team get over the hump and win this crucial matchup.